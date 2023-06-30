Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on June 30, clarified that he will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister.

The statement of Biren Singh comes after high-voltage drama outside his residence where a large crowd of people gathered outside his residence urging him not to step down.

''At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister,'' he tweeted.

At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 30, 2023

The women who gathered at his residence blocked the road leading to the Governor's residence pressurizing him to go back and changed his decision over resigning as Chief Minister.

Earlier, a meeting between Chief Minister Biren Singh and Govorner Anusuiya Uikey was scheduled to take place between 2:00-3:00 PM on June 30, and Singh had tendered his resignation.

Sources at CM's office further reveal that Biren Singh has not been asked by the Central leadership to resign, however, the decision comes after he was hurt by the protest held by women in Imphal holding dead bodies on June 29.

As per sources, Biren Singh was given the option of either putting down his paper or else the Centre would step in and take over. In line with this, Singh had no other choice rather than to tender his resignation.

Also read: MLA tears down his resignation letter, people block road, Biren Singh takes a U-turn