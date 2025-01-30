The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Manipur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Manipur University, marking a significant step towards enhanced academic and research collaborations between the two premier institutions.

The agreement, signed by Prof. Naorem Lokendra Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University, and Prof. Krishnan Baskar, Director of IIIT Manipur, aims to foster joint research projects, funding initiatives, semester exchange programs, student internships, and collaborative workshops, seminars, and conferences. The signing event was also attended by Prof. Nameirakpam Basanta Singh, Dean of the School of Engineering, Manipur University, and Dr. Nongmeikapam Kishorjit, Registrar of IIIT Manipur.

IIIT Manipur, established in 2015 under the Ministry of Higher Education, Government of India, has been instrumental in developing Manipur as a hub for IT manpower and industry.



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With a strong emphasis on high-quality research and development in Information Technology (IT), the institute continues to push the boundaries of innovation.

A major milestone in this journey has been the establishment of a 5G research lab at IIIT Manipur, one of the 100 institutions across India selected for this initiative by the Government of India. This cutting-edge facility will not only boost research in 5G and beyond but also create opportunities for faculty collaborations and joint research initiatives under the MoU.

The partnership between IIIT Manipur and Manipur University is expected to open new avenues for knowledge exchange and technological advancements, reinforcing Manipur’s position as a leader in the digital and IT sectors.