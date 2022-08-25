Manipur police today, August 25, at around 11:50 am, busted an illegal gun manufacturing unit at Shiamtund Village, New Lamka in Churachandpur district.

The manufactured illegal arms are being supplied to some underground Groups.

A joint search operation was conducted by CCP District Police led by OC CCP PS and staffs of Field GT Imphal, troops of 113 Bn BSF led by Shri Bhagat Sing AC of 113 Bn BSF, Addl Field GT CCPur under the supervision of Shri Deshorjit Singh, MPS, and Shivanand Surve, IPS, SP CCP District, in the house of Mr. Pauminlun Suantak of Shiamtung Veng, Dorcas Road, New Lamka Churachandpur.

During the search, one local gun manufacturing factory was discovered in the house while one locally-made single barrel gun, one wooden gun butt, one locally-made single barrel (small), one local-made firing pin unit (small), one local-made firing pin unit (bigger), one locally made single barrel (long ) part, one curve barrel part, one local made trigger assembly, one local made transitory (part), three trigger guard, one local made cocking pin/bridge block part, one local made magazine, one solid iron magazine block, one ceiling carry (single), one welding machine ( Ideal), one cutter machine, one drill, one air blower (Azad factory), one five speed bench drill, one thick iron, two bench vice, and one Carpenter Vice was recovered by the search team.

However, the main culprit Pauminlun Suantak could not be found at his home.

Hence a case under FIR No. 136(08)2022 CCP PS U/ S 25-(1 AA) Arms Act 1959 has been registered against the accused person for investigation.