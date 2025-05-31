With Kangpokpi recording an alarming 175 mm of rainfall over the past 72 hours, the Imphal River has breached critical levels, prompting authorities to issue an urgent evacuation advisory for residents living along the floodplains within Imphal city.

The Water Resources Department confirmed that the rainfall has far exceeded the 135 mm threshold that historically triggers flooding in the Imphal valley.

Most of this downpour—123 mm—was recorded in just 24 hours between May 30 and 31, surpassing the benchmark used by the department for initiating emergency flood control measures.



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Officials stated that the Imphal River is currently flowing above the High Flood Level. Multiple breaches and overflows have already been reported along several vulnerable points, with floodwaters beginning to inundate adjacent low-lying areas.

In view of the rapidly deteriorating conditions, the administration has advised the immediate evacuation of people residing in flood-prone areas. Relief and rescue teams from the SDRF and NDRF are on standby, while district authorities are setting up temporary shelters to accommodate the displaced population.

Authorities have appealed to the public to remain alert and cooperate with emergency services. Regular updates and warnings will be issued through official channels as the situation unfolds.