Imphal West DC orders removal of unauthorized structures and debris by July 11

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Imphal West, has issued a strict directive for the removal of all unauthorized structures, debris, and construction materials obstructing roads and footpaths across the district. The deadline for compliance is 3:00 PM on July 11, 2025

As per Order No. DC(IW)/8/6/Eviction/2025, the district administration has observed widespread unauthorized occupancy in the form of house extensions, shops, sheds, and other structures—both permanent and temporary.

Additionally, large quantities of sand, stones, construction materials, waste, and debris have been found accumulated along National Highways, State Highways, Inter-District Roads, Inter-Village Roads, and footpaths, causing inconvenience to the public and posing safety risks for commuters.



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Citing powers under Section 3 of the Manipur Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1978, the Deputy Commissioner has directed all unauthorized encroachers and individuals responsible for such obstructions to remove them voluntarily within the specified time.

The order clearly states that failure to comply will result in strict penal action, including eviction, demolition, and removal of the structures and debris by the district administration, police, and relevant line departments. The cost of removal will be borne by the encroachers or applicable individuals.

The district administration has sought the immediate attention and cooperation of the public to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety in Imphal West.