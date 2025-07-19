Indefinite bandh paralyzes foothill areas in Manipur over tiger road construction

An indefinite bandh called by the Foothills Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC) has brought daily life to a standstill in several parts of Manipur’s foothill regions, as tensions escalate over the construction of the so-called “Tiger Road” connecting Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts.

The Tiger Road, initiated by Kuki organisations as a voluntary connectivity project, reportedly cuts through Naga-inhabited areas, sparking sharp opposition and unrest. The FNCC has declared the construction “unauthorised” and a direct threat to the cultural and territorial rights of the Naga people.

Protesters enforced blockades at key transit points including Makhan in Kangpokpi district and along routes such as Tongjei Maril (Old Cachar Road), Dolang Chiru, Tupul to Noney Road, Tupul–Noney Junction, and the Longsai–Khoupum Road in Noney district, officials confirmed.

In a statement issued on Friday, the committee declared that the movement of Kuki individuals in the foothill regions of Naga areas would be completely restricted from midnight of July 18. “This is a necessary action to protect our land and people,” the statement read.



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The FNCC has also demanded the immediate dismantling of camps occupied by Kuki militants under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Centre, alleging that these encampments exist in Naga territory without consent.

The protest gained further momentum with the support of the Eastern Liangmai Naga Chief Chairman Association, which has accused Kuki groups of “deliberate land encroachment” and attempting to rename roads and locations in Naga ancestral areas. “Such unilateral actions are not just provocative—they are a violation of our cultural and historical rights,” the association said, calling for the immediate halt and reversal of all such initiatives.

The bandh has disrupted public movement and raised fresh concerns over security and inter-community relations in the sensitive hill regions of the state. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.