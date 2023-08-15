Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

During his speech, PM Modi spoke on Manipur during Independence Day speech.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "In the past few weeks in Northeast... especially in Manipur and even in few parts of India, the violence which took place in the state made people lose their lives and also mothers and daughters had been humiliated."

Further, the PM claimed that in the past few days, Manipur has witnessed stances of peace and India stands with Manipur.



Also Read: Independence Day 2023: PM Modi dons multi-colour Rajasthani-style turban, embraces India’s diverse culture

"The country stands with the people of Manipur...Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the State government are making all efforts to find a resolution," PM Modi added.

To honour Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Raj Ghat wearing a multicoloured Rajasthani-style turban with a long tail.

PM Modi's multi-coloured turban was accompanied by his off-white kurta, white pants, and a jacket with a pocket square.

Significantly, the turban continues PM Modi's custom of donning a vibrant turban on Independence Day every year since 2014.