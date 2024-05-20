The Indian Army, acting on specific intelligence, conducted a joint operation with the Manipur Police in Gwaltabi village, Imphal East district, uncovering a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

The operation resulted in the recovery of one Improvised Long Range Mortar (Pompi), one .303 rifle, two 12-bore guns, two hand grenades, ammunition, and various other war-like materials.

All recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and proper disposal.

This operation underscores the ongoing vigilance and commitment of the security forces to restoring peace and stability in the state of Manipur.

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