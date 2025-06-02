The Indian Army and Assam Rifles have intensified rescue efforts in Manipur, evacuating over 500 civilians from the waterlogged regions of Imphal East and West. The areas most affected include Wangkhei, Heingang, Lamlong, Khurai, JNIMS, and Ahallup.

To facilitate these operations, 10 flood relief columns equipped with BAUTs and inflatable boats were deployed. In addition, emergency repairs were undertaken on the breached Iril River boundary wall near Arapti Lamkhai in Lilong to prevent further flooding. At JNIMS Hospital, army boats were used to transport stranded patients to safer areas.

The Indian Army has been working closely with civil authorities to ensure timely assistance to affected communities. Essential supplies, including nearly 800 bottles of drinking water, have been distributed to displaced families. The operation has been crucial in providing relief as Imphal East remains the worst-hit district, with rivers breaching embankments and submerging low-lying areas. Localities such as Khurai, Heingang, and Checkon have faced severe impacts from the overflowing Imphal River, which has also affected key infrastructure.

Throughout Manipur, widespread flooding and landslides have led to significant displacement and damage. Approximately 19,811 people have been affected while 3,365 houses have been damaged. The floodwaters have entered critical facilities, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), necessitating the relocation of patients. Relief efforts involve local volunteers, SDRF, and NDRF teams working around the clock to support the hospital authorities and affected families.



Also Read: Manipur reels under flood fury: Nearly 20,000 affected, over 3,300 homes damaged

Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has urged Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to declare the floods a "state calamity", a move that could unlock further institutional response mechanisms. Meanwhile, summer vacations in schools across Imphal East, Imphal West, and Senapati sub-division have been extended due to the ongoing crisis. Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh has criticised the Water Resources Department for inadequate pre-monsoon preparations.

Governor Bhalla, alongside Chief Secretary PK Singh, conducted visits to submerged areas such as Kangla Nongpok Thong, Lairikyengbam Leikai, and Singjamei Bridge. "Instructions have been issued to monitor river levels and carry out timely evacuations," stated the Raj Bhavan in an official release. The situation in regions like Khurai and Heingang remains concerning, although waters have started to recede in areas like Checkon and Wangkhei.

Authorities remain vigilant as weather forecasts predict further rainfall. Relief and rehabilitation efforts are progressing rapidly to mitigate the impact on displaced families and to prevent additional damage. Coordinated actions are being taken to monitor the situation closely and ensure a swift response to any developments.