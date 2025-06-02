Widespread flooding and landslides triggered by relentless rains have left 19,811 people affected and 3,365 houses damaged across Manipur, plunging large parts of the state into crisis.

Imphal East remains the worst-hit district, as rivers breached embankments and submerged low-lying localities.

In the past 48 hours alone, 3,802 people have been directly affected, with 883 homes damaged, and 64 animal deaths reported. Localities in Khurai, Heingang, and Checkon bore the brunt after the Imphal River overflowed, inundating roads, residential areas, and even key institutions.

Floodwaters entered the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), prompting the urgent relocation of patients from the ground-floor orthopaedic and surgical wards. SDRF, NDRF, local volunteers, and clubs worked around the clock to assist hospital authorities in transferring patients to safer locations.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, accompanied by Chief Secretary PK Singh, visited submerged zones like Kangla Nongpok Thong, Lairikyengbam Leikai, and Singjamei Bridge, taking stock of the damage and urging prompt relief measures. "Instructions have been issued to monitor river levels and carry out timely evacuations," stated the Raj Bhavan in an official release.

The situation in Khurai and Heingang constituencies remained grim as of Sunday evening, while floodwaters began to recede in Checkon and Wangkhei. The Iril River in Imphal East has crossed the danger mark, prompting urgent embankment fortification by locals and authorities.



Also Read: Manipur security forces arrest three militants near Myanmar border; arms-explosives seized

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles have rescued nearly 800 people, including women, children, the elderly, and differently-abled individuals. Quick Reaction Teams conducted operations in Porompat, Wangkhei, Khurai Heikrumakhong, and other severely inundated zones.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has urged Governor Bhalla to declare the flood crisis a "state calamity", stating this would unlock critical institutional response mechanisms. Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh, visiting flood-hit zones in Heingang, blamed the Water Resources Department for failure to complete vital retaining walls and pre-monsoon preparedness.

In view of the crisis, summer vacations in schools across Imphal East, Imphal West, and Senapati sub-division have been extended until further notice.

Authorities remain on high alert as forecasts predict continued rainfall. Relief and rehabilitation efforts are being coordinated at war footing to support displaced families and mitigate further damage.