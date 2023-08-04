Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur informed the Parliament on August 3 that India's first-ever national-level sports university has been allocated to Manipur.

The state-of-the-art university will be built at a cost of Rs 643.34 crore.

Thakur said that unlike the previous governments who had a 'Look East Policy', the current Narendra Modi government has adopted an 'Act East Policy' under which special emphasis has been given to sports infrastructure in the Northeast region.

"In an oral reply to a Parliament question on Sports Infrastructure Facilities in North East Region, Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said that with the shift from 'Look East Policy' to 'Act East Policy,' the Government has given special emphasis and impetus to sports infrastructure in the North-east region," Anurag Thakur said.



Also Read: Sports in North-East witness remarkable transformation in last nine years: Union Sports Minister

He also said that the first national Sports University of the country has been allocated to the northeast state of Manipur at a total sanctioned cost of Rs.643.34 crore, read a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports detailing Thakur's response.

As part of this commitment, two Khelo India centers are being established in each district of the Northeast, further bolstering the sports ecosystem and encouraging young athletes to pursue their dreams.

The Minister revealed that 227 Khelo India centers have already been set up in the North Eastern States, fostering a conducive environment for sporting talents to flourish.

Not stopping there, the government is currently undertaking 75 projects related to sporting activities, worth a staggering 520 crore rupees, to enhance the sports infrastructure in the North East region.