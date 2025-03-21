Members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the disappearance of Luwangthem Mukesh, along with his parents, met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, Imphal this evening.

They urged the Governor to take urgent steps to locate Mukesh and ensure his safe return.

The Governor assured them that the government is making all possible efforts to trace Luwangthem Mukesh and reunite him with his family.

In a separate meeting, Anurag Garg (Director General, NCB), Monika Ashish Batra (Deputy Director General, North Eastern Region, NCB), and Prakash Ranjan Mishra (Additional Director and Zonal Director, NCB) also called on the Governor.

The officers briefed him on the initiatives taken by the NCB to combat illicit drug trafficking in the region.



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