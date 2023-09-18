Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who has been vocal against the ongoing ethnic rift in the state of Manipur again took a dig at PM Modi over the death of a soldier.

Taking to his X handle, Jairam wrote, "Manipur has never been as bitterly divided as it is today. Every institution stands at peril from the hate sown into the Manipuri society. Will the Prime Minister at least hear the anguish of soldiers?"



Manipur has never been as bitterly divided as it is today. Every institution stands at peril from the hate sown into the Manipuri society.



Will the Prime Minister at least hear the anguish of soldiers? https://t.co/pNPIviJqa1 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 18, 2023

In response to the abduction and killing of Army jawan Thangthang Kom, the Manipur Government on September 18 has taken action, appointing a one-man inquiry commission to unravel the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.



Also Read: Manipur government constitutes one-man inquiry commission to investigate abduction and killing of army jawan

On September 16, 2023, Thangthang Kom, a 41-year-old Army jawan and son of Aphun Kom from Litan Village, Chandel District, Manipur, was kidnapped by unknown miscreants from his residence at Happy Valley Road, near Neikanlong under Lamphel Police Station, Imphal West District. The incident took place at approximately 10:15 a.m., while he was on medical leave.

The family received news of Thangthang Kom's lifeless body, discovered near Khuningthek, under the Sagolmang Police Station, Imphal East District, on September 17, 2023, around 8:00 a.m.

Earlier this month, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to the micro-blogging site "X" (earlier Twitter) to lash out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre over the impending G20 summit while Manipur continues to burn in violence.

The Congress leader had previously taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that amid the G20 summit hype, the government has forgotten Manipur.

In a lengthy post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "While the Prime Minister and his drum-beaters are obsessed with G20, four months after ethnic violence broke out on 3 May, Manipur lies forgotten by the Modi government.

"The Chief Minister has ensured that the Manipuri society is more divided today than ever before. The Union home minister has failed to put an end to the violence and ensure the recovery of arms and ammunition. Instead, many more armed groups have entered the conflict.