The Janata Dal (United) has formally ended its alliance with the BJP-led government in Manipur, marking a significant political shift in the state. This move places the party’s sole MLA, Md. Abdul Nasir, on the opposition bench in the Manipur Assembly.



In an official communication addressed to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, the JD(U) Manipur unit outlined the circumstances leading to this decision. "In the 2022 State Assembly elections held in February-March, six candidates fielded by the JD(U) were elected. However, five of these MLAs defected to the BJP within months. The matter concerning their defection is still under trial under the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution in the Speaker’s Tribunal," the letter stated.



The JD(U) emphasized that its alignment with the INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, led to the withdrawal of its support for the BJP-led administration. The party confirmed that it had informed the Governor, Chief Minister, and Speaker about this decision. Consequently, during the last session of the Assembly, the Speaker made arrangements for Md. Abdul Nasir, the remaining JD(U) MLA, to be seated with the opposition.





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