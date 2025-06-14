The Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal is set to resume its healthcare services, including emergency operations, from the 16th of June 2025.

This follows a temporary closure caused by severe flooding across the entire campus, which began on the 2nd of June 2025. The institution has assured that efforts are ongoing to ensure the full restoration of all services, with routine surgeries expected to recommence shortly thereafter.

In addition to healthcare services, academic activities at JNIMS will also resume on the 16th of June 2025. This reopening will include regular classes for undergraduate students in the MBBS and BDS programmes, as well as for postgraduate trainees. The administration has confirmed these details as part of their commitment to restoring full functionality at the institute.

The flooding, which impacted the entire JNIMS campus, forced the temporary suspension of both healthcare and academic services. The administration has expressed gratitude to all staff, students, and stakeholders who have worked diligently to aid in the recovery efforts during this challenging period.



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Routine surgeries, known as Routine OT, are expected to resume as the restoration progresses. This is part of a larger effort to bring all healthcare operations back to normalcy as swiftly as possible, ensuring that the community continues to receive the medical services it relies upon.

JNIMS plays a critical role in providing both healthcare and medical education in the region. The resumption of activities marks a significant step towards restoring normal operations and maintaining the institute's role as a key healthcare provider in Manipur. The administration remains steadfast in its commitment to both quality healthcare and education.

As the institute prepares to reopen, the resumption of activities is a testament to the resilience and dedication of the JNIMS community. The administration expressed appreciation for the collective effort, which has been instrumental in overcoming the disruptions caused by the flooding.