The JNU administration "strongly advised" a group of students against hosting a debate on the recent Manipur violence on campus, despite the fact that the event will go ahead as planned.

"It has come to the administration's attention that a group of students known as 'THE COLLECTIVE' has released a pamphlet for a discussion on happenings in Manipur scheduled for May 18 at 9:30 p.m. at Ganga Dhaba," the school stated. It was said that no previous approval was obtained from the JNU Administration for this event.

"This is to emphasise that such activity may disrupt the University Campus's peace and harmony." The varsity strongly advises the concerned students/individuals to stop the intended programme immediately." According to the 'THE COLLECTIVE' leaflet, the conversation is being planned to "understand what is happening in Manipur."

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According to the pamphlet, the students were asked to participate in a mess table discussion on the socio-cultural context of the ongoing crisis and the role of the state with Dr Thongkholal Haokip, JNU's Centre for the Study of Law and Governance; Dr Praem Hidam, BR Ambedkar University's School of Law, Governance, and Citizenship; and Nandita Haksar, senior human rights lawyer and author.

Sourya Majumdar, the joint secretary of 'THE COLLECTIVE,' told the media that there is no regulation prohibiting hosting a debate without authorization. "We will proceed with our discussion plan." It was never required to obtain permission to conduct a conversation. Why are they making it a law now? This is false. "How can a debate disturb the peace of the university?" he said.