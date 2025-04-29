As part of its ongoing mission to safeguard the rights and welfare of women across Manipur, the Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) today conducted a visit to the Manipur Central Jail, Old Lambulane, Imphal.

The Central Jail currently houses 26 women inmates, while the Women Foreigners Detention Centre accommodates 23. The visit aimed to assess the living conditions of the inmates and provide a platform for them to voice their concerns.

MSCW Chairperson, Thumlip Tiningpham Monsang, emphasized that incarcerated women are entitled to the same basic human rights and dignity as all citizens. "This visit is not just an inspection but an opportunity to listen, to understand their struggles, and ensure their voices are heard," she said.

She reiterated the Commission’s commitment, since its establishment in 2006, to protect the rights of all women in the state, including those behind bars. Encouraging inmates to share their grievances freely, she assured them that MSCW would actively work to address their concerns.



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Sorokhaibam Bhadrika, Superintendent of Manipur Central Jail, welcomed the Commission’s initiative. He highlighted MSCW’s past contributions, including a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) initiated after a previous visit that helped improve the jail’s infrastructure. He expressed optimism that the current visit would lead to further positive changes.

During the programme, Advocate Thiyam Rajkishore spoke to inmates about their constitutional rights and urged them not to be defined by their past mistakes. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he emphasized that crimes often stem from mental unrest and encouraged inmates to channel their energy into constructive and creative pursuits.

Echoing this sentiment, Advocate Khaidem Santa Singh reminded the inmates that aside from restrictions on mobility, their rights remain intact. He urged them to focus on rehabilitation and self-betterment.

The visit was also attended by W. Phajatombi Devi, MCS, Member Secretary of MSCW; Chuongsin Koireng, Member of MSCW; N. Durgesh Kumar, Assistant Jailor; and other officials. As part of the outreach, MSCW also distributed sanitary pads and other essential supplies to the female inmates.