Kangpokpi DC chairs review meeting on PM-DAJGUA tribal welfare scheme implementation

The District Administration of Kangpokpi, under the chairmanship of Mahesh Chaudhari, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, convened a review meeting to assess the progress and implementation of the PM-DAJGUA tribal welfare scheme.

The meeting focused on evaluating the current status of the scheme and addressing challenges faced in its execution.

During the session, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the urgency for line departments to complete their assessments and submit proposals by September 29, warning that delays beyond this deadline would not be tolerated.

Chaudhari highlighted the importance of infrastructure development, particularly in road projects under PMPSY and healthcare facilities, urging officials to expedite pending cases.

The DC also announced upcoming training for Adi Karmayogi in the district and directed the appointment of qualified trainers to provide practical, hands-on instruction to villagers.



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Additionally, he stressed the importance of the Panchayat Advancement Index and instructed the RD&PR department and SDOs to finalize and submit their assessment reports promptly.

The meeting concluded with a strong emphasis on timely and efficient scheme implementation to ensure the holistic development of Kangpokpi district.

The review was attended by N. Shokngam Baite, ADM, MCS; James Doujapao, MCS SH-ADC; Lamminlal Simte, MCS SDO Champhai; along with other SDOs and DLOs.