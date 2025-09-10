Kangpokpi’s Kimkim Khongsai shines at NE badminton championship, heads for nationals

Kangpokpi district’s rising badminton star, 19-year-old Kimkim Khongsai, has brought pride to the region with her stellar performance at the Yonex-Sunrise North East Zone Inter-State and Zonal Badminton Championship 2025, held recently in Tripura.

Originally from Chonjang village, Saikul subdivision, and now residing in Kangpokpi Ward No. 3 after being displaced from Imphal due to ongoing ethnic conflicts, Kimkim displayed remarkable grit and skill throughout the tournament.

She clinched a silver medal in Girls’ Under-19 Singles, along with bronze medals in Girls’ Under-19 Doubles and Mixed Doubles (Under-19 category). Adding to her accolades, she was honoured with the prestigious title of “Most Amazing Player of the Tournament,” marking her as one of the most promising young talents in the region.



Also Read: Kuki-Zo bodies welcome PM’s likely visit to Manipur, oppose dance events amid mourning

Daughter of Janglim Khongsai and Hoichong Khongsai, Kimkim’s journey reflects discipline, perseverance, and dedication. Her success has become a source of inspiration for the youth of Kangpokpi and beyond.

The Kangpokpi Badminton Club congratulated her achievement, describing it as a testament to “sheer dedication and unyielding commitment,” and encouraged her to continue striving for greater heights as she prepares for the National Level Championship in Haryana.

Kimkim’s triumph highlights that with determination and focus, local talents from Kangpokpi can shine on national and international stages.