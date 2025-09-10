Kuki-Zo bodies welcome PM’s likely visit to Manipur, oppose dance events amid mourning

Several organisations representing the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to the state on September 13, but strongly opposed the inclusion of a dance programme as part of the official reception.

The Imphal Hmar Displaced Committee said that instead of participating in celebratory events, the prime minister should meet victims of the ongoing ethnic violence who remain displaced in relief camps. “Our mourning is not yet over, our tears are not yet dried, our wounds are not yet healed. We cannot dance with joy,” the committee said in a statement.

The Gangte Students’ Organisation in Churachandpur echoed the sentiment, saying it would welcome the PM’s visit but “we cannot dance with tears in our eyes.” The group added that the prime minister’s presence would nonetheless provide healing and an opportunity for affected communities to air their grievances.

Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki community, stressed that while the prime minister should be warmly welcomed, his visit must also deliver justice and recognition of the collective aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people. The body reiterated its demand for a lasting political solution, warning that temporary relief measures would not address the root causes of the conflict.



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The prime minister’s expected trip is also seen as an opportunity for other communities, including sections of the Meitei population in the Imphal valley, to present their hardships. “The prime minister’s presence will give us a platform to share how innocent villagers have suffered because of the ethnic strife,” said Soibam Reagan, a resident of Imphal East.

Imagi Mesra, a women’s organisation, urged Modi to direct authorities to ensure the safe passage of Meiteis along national highways, which remain volatile due to the ongoing unrest.

Since May 2023, ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has claimed more than 260 lives and displaced thousands. The Centre imposed President’s Rule in Manipur after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and the state assembly has since remained under suspended animation.