Kuki civil society groups enforce economic blockade along NH-2 in Kangpokpi

Kuki civil society organisations on Friday launched an economic blockade along National Highway 2 in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, halting the supply of essential goods, officials confirmed.

The blockade, led by the Working Committee of Kuki CSOs based in Kangpokpi, comes in response to the ongoing indefinite bandh imposed by the Foothills Naga Coordinating Committee (FNCC), which has restricted the movement of Kuki-Zo people between Churachandpur and Kangpokpi since July 15.

Several trucks carrying essential items to Kangpokpi and Senapati districts were left stranded as the blockade took effect. The Kuki groups allege that both the Centre and state authorities have shown reluctance in resolving the issue, forcing them to impose a total blockade on essential supplies via NH-2 from August 8 onward.



Also Read: Manipur Chief Secretary visits relief camps, assures safe resettlement of IDPs

NH-2 serves as a crucial lifeline for the transportation of food and other necessities to several districts in the region.

Security forces deployed in the area have been directed to remain on high alert. Officials said area domination, regular patrolling, and checks for illegal arms have been intensified to prevent any escalation.

The FNCC, which enforced restrictions on Kuki movement, is protesting the alleged unauthorised construction of a road connecting Kangpokpi and Churachandpur by Kuki organisations. It has also demanded the removal of all Kuki SoO (Suspension of Operations) camps from Naga-majority areas and a complete halt to poppy cultivation.

SoO camps house cadres of insurgent groups currently under ceasefire agreements with the government.