Kuki students’ body appeals Manipur governor for immediate reinstatement of two ZEOs in line with HC order

The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) General Headquarters has urged the Governor of Manipur to immediately reinstate two Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) — Jangkhohao Haokip, MES-III, in-charge of ZEO Churachandpur, and Lhingtinneng Singsit, MES-III, in-charge of ZEO Kangpokpi — in compliance with the Manipur High Court’s orders dated May 19 and 20, 2025.

In a formal representation jointly signed by Dr. Seiboi Touthang, General Secretary, and T. Haokip, Education Secretary, the KSO expressed deep concern over what it described as a “grave administrative impropriety and disregard for the rule of law.” The student body noted that despite the High Court’s unequivocal directions revoking the suspension orders issued on January 12, 2024, the concerned authorities have yet to implement the reinstatement.

The KSO pointed out that the High Court had categorically quashed the suspension orders and directed the reinstatement of the two officers, effective from the expiry of 90 days from the date of suspension, in accordance with service rules.



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“The continued non-compliance with the Court’s order not only undermines the sanctity of judicial authority but also erodes public trust in administrative governance,” the representation stated.

The organisation appealed to the Governor’s office to ensure the immediate issuance of posting orders, allowing the two ZEOs to resume their duties in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi without further delay.

Reiterating its commitment to justice and transparent governance, the KSO emphasised that adherence to the High Court’s directives would help “re-establish administrative discipline and reaffirm the rule of law — the cornerstone of a just and efficient system of governance.”