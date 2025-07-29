Kuki-Zo council meet in Kangpokpi calls for unity amid turmoil

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) convened a high-profile public meeting at LNC Hotel, located at the heart of Kangpokpi District Headquarters.

The meeting, which brought together a broad spectrum of Kuki-Zo tribal leadership, civil society representatives, and community influencers, concluded on a positive and forward-looking note.

The well-attended gathering featured participation from top leaders of the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), Sadar Hills Chiefs’ Association (SAHILCA), Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills (KISH), area-based Inpis, Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Kuki Women Union (KWU), Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) General Headquarters and Sadar Hills units, Thadou Inpi, and various youth bodies and village authorities. Tribe leaders, church leaders, intellectuals, and politicians added to the diverse presence.

The meeting was smoothly coordinated by Douminlal Haokip, Assistant Secretary of KZC, and was graced by Saikul MLA Kimneo Hangshing—one of the ten Kuki-Zo MLAs—alongside representatives from the United People's Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO).

KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet delivered a keynote address following an opening prayer led by Rev. Mangkholien Kipgen. The welcome address was presented by KZC Vice Chairman Janglet Haokip.



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Over the course of three long hours, the gathering deliberated on a wide range of pressing issues confronting the Kuki-Zo community. While details of the discussions remain confidential, insiders say the tone was collaborative, solutions-oriented, and marked by a shared commitment to collective action.

In her address, MLA Kimneo Hangshing lauded the efforts of the KZC and emphasized the importance of unity among tribal stakeholders. Other speakers echoed similar sentiments, underlining the need for coordinated leadership amid ongoing challenges.

The Kuki-Zo leaders from various civil society organisations, representatives of KIM, Chiefs' Association, student bodies, women's bodies, youth bodies, tribe leaders, and representatives from UPF/KNO also spoke on the meeting.

As a roadmap for future action, the council announced that similar public consultations will be held across other Kuki-Zo dominated regions in the coming days. A set of common resolutions is expected to be adopted after these regional meetings culminate.

The public meeting has been widely hailed as a timely and constructive step toward forging a unified Kuki-Zo tribal front in Manipur’s turbulent socio-political landscape.