Kuki-Zo Council reopens NH-02; Tripartite SoO agreement signed in New Delhi

In a major breakthrough, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has decided to reopen National Highway-02, ensuring the free movement of commuters and essential goods in Manipur.

The decision follows a series of meetings between KZC representatives and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi. The council has also committed to cooperate with security forces deployed by the Government of India to maintain peace along the vital highway.

On the same day, a tripartite meeting involving the MHA, the Government of Manipur, and representatives of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) was held in the national capital. The discussions culminated in the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement, re-negotiated with fresh terms and ground rules. The agreement will remain effective for one year from the date of signing.



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Among the key provisions, the revised ground rules reaffirmed the territorial integrity of Manipur and emphasized the need for a negotiated solution to secure lasting peace and stability in the state. As part of their commitments, KNO and UPF have agreed to relocate seven designated camps from conflict-prone areas, reduce the overall number of such camps, and move weapons to the nearest CRPF or BSF camps. Additionally, stringent physical verification of cadres will be undertaken to identify and de-list foreign nationals, if any.

A Joint Monitoring Group has been tasked with overseeing strict compliance with these provisions. The MHA has made it clear that violations will be dealt with firmly, including the possibility of reviewing the SoO Agreement if necessary.

The reopening of NH-02, a crucial lifeline for Manipur, is expected to ease the supply of essential goods and movement of people, offering relief to citizens while strengthening the framework for peace in the state.