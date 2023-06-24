A group of Kuki-Zo protesters from Manipur who had called for a protest on June 24 at Jantar Mantar, Delhi were stopped from boarding buses in Munirka heading towards the protest site.

In addition, a bus full of protesters from Kishangarh was taken to a police station in Delhi.

There was a protest call at Delhi's Jantar Mantar today at 11 am where people from all walks of life including representatives of civil societies were to gather at the site and protest over the Manipur issue.

A total of 42 people representing different organisations and civil societies were part of the protest that was slated to take place today at Jantar Mantar.

The state of Manipur which has been on the boil since May 3, 2023, continues to face contentious and violent situation amidst ethnic violence hitting the northeastern state.

At least 73 have been confirmed killed in the mayhem so far and numerous properties destroyed while thousands have been displaced.

Meanwhile, there will be an all-party meeting in Delhi at 3 pm to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 24 with regards to the prevailing situation in Manipur.

The Union Minister is likely to brief Opposition leaders and allies on the current situation and on the steps that have been taken and should be taken.

Last month, Shah visited Manipur for four days and met a cross-section of people as part of efforts to restore peace. He met victims from both the Meitei and Kuki communities in relief camps and assured them about adequate security.



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