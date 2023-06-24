In a fresh case of arson in the state of Manipur, miscreants torched a private godown at Chingarel Tezpur, belonging to Manipur Minister of Public Health Engineering Department, Consumer and Food Affairs L Susindro Meitei on June 24.

A mob at around 10.40 pm even tried to enter the house of the minister and torch the building but the alert security forces reached on time and managed to disperse the mob by tear gas shelling.

The incident of arson has been reported from Ishirou near the Sajiwa Jail where the miscreants even torched a BJP office. Chingarel Tezpur is located 9.8 km east of COB Singjamei which is under Heingang Police Station under Imphal East district of Manipur

Meanwhile, security forces reached the spot to douse the fire and bring the situation under control.

The incident comes just hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's all party meeting over Manipur situation. The meeting will be held in Delhi today at 3 pm.

With the situation still remaining volatile in the state, protesters have stepped out seeking protection and end to the incidents of arson and vandalism. The protesters belonging from different groups and organizations have also demanded an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining silence over the issue.

Also read: Meitei community protests outside White House, calls for PM Modi's intervention to end violence in Manipur