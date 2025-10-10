KYKL militant held; arms cache recovered in Manipur amid ongoing search operations

Security forces arrested a militant belonging to the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during separate operations in Manipur, police said on Friday.

A senior police officer said the self-styled sergeant of the banned outfit was apprehended from the Uripok area in Imphal West district on Thursday. The arrest came as part of intensified search and area domination operations being carried out in vulnerable and fringe zones across the state.

“On Thursday, at least 13 firearms and ammunition were recovered from two locations in Imphal East and Kakching districts,” the officer said, adding that such recoveries have become frequent as security forces continue counter-insurgency operations in the wake of the prolonged ethnic unrest.



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Manipur has remained tense since ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, leaving over 260 people dead and thousands displaced.

The state has been under President’s Rule since the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh earlier this year, with the Manipur Legislative Assembly placed under suspended animation.

Security agencies have maintained heightened surveillance and frequent combing operations across the state as part of efforts to prevent further violence and curb militant activity.