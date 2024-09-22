The Liangmai Naga Council (LNC) of Manipur has once again voiced their hopes and aspirations, issuing a formal appeal to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to address two critical concerns that affect the community. The LNC underscored the importance of these initiatives for the Liangmai population and urged the government for swift action.

The first appeal centers on the construction of a crucial 23-kilometer stretch of road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), connecting Leimakhong to Langka. This road, according to the LNC, will serve as a "vital lifeline" for the Liangmai community, drastically improving access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. By linking the remote areas to urban centers, the project is anticipated to enhance mobility while fostering social and economic integration. The LNC highlighted the transformative impact this road could have on the community, urging the government to prioritize its completion and ensure the road is built to high-quality standards. “This road will empower our residents, enabling them to thrive and build a more resilient future,” stated a representative of the LNC.

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In addition to the road project, the LNC reiterated their second major appeal: to bring all Liangmai indigenous people under one unified administrative unit. The Liangmai community believes that such a move will rectify the political marginalization they have long faced, strengthening democratic representation for their people. According to the LNC, creating a singular administrative framework for the Liangmai will ensure their political rights are acknowledged and protected, enabling them to participate more effectively in Manipur’s democratic process. "This will promote equitable development for our land and people, ensuring we are free from discrimination and deprivation," the LNC emphasized in their appeal.