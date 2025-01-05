The lives of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur have seen slight improvement following their relocation from overcrowded relief camps to pre-fabricated shelters. At Sajiwa, under the Imphal East district, 730 individuals now reside in 220 prefabricated units, where access to arable land has provided great help for the inmates. The Manipur government granted inmates permission to cultivate nearby land, enabling families to grow vegetables and improve their sustenance amidst ongoing hardships.

Khunaijam Jiten, who moved to the Sajiwa facility in August 2023, recounted the stark contrast between life in the relief camps and the shelters. "In relief camps, I shared a space with over 100 others. Here, though the 9x9 rooms are small, I can stay with my wife and children," he explained. Despite this improvement, the congested quarters and limited facilities remain challenging. Each room accommodates at least three people, with families often setting up their own kitchens.





Internally Displaced People find new hope

The shelters have provided a semblance of normalcy, but challenges persist. Inmate committees formed within the shelters advocate for timely delivery of government aid, including the daily provision of ₹80 and 400 grams of rice per person. However, delays in disbursing rations strain the lives of the IDPs, most of whom are daily wage earners.

Inmate Athokpam Somorendro acknowledged the benefits of nearby cultivation but expressed frustration over ration delays. "Vegetable farming helps ease our worries, but irregularities in government support make survival difficult," he noted. Somorendro also emphasized that true happiness remains elusive until families can return to their original homes.

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Educational hurdles also plague the displaced families. Approximately 220 children at the Sajiwa shelter attend private schools due to mistrust in public education. Parents, already struggling financially, prioritize quality education despite limited means.





IDPs engaged in work

At the Utlou Pre-Fabricated Shelter in Bishnupur district, housing 524 individuals across 135 families, community kitchens pose a significant issue. Residents argue for direct ration provisions to establish individual kitchens.

A female inmate, living with her husband and three children, highlighted her struggles to earn a livelihood through crafting bags, citing a lack of market access.

Additionally, inmates face administrative barriers, such as difficulties obtaining essential documents like birth certificates, which are necessary for Aadhaar enrollment and school admissions.



The displacement crisis in Manipur, triggered by violence in May 2023, has affected over 60,000 people. As a temporary measure, the state government established relief camps across 14 districts. By June 2023, efforts to construct 3,000 pre-fabricated shelters began, with 2,660 completed and 2,520 occupied as of now.

In Churachandpur, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts, varying numbers of pre-fabricated units have been constructed. However, these shelters fall short of meeting the needs of all IDPs. Over 63,000 individuals remain in relief camps, underscoring the urgency of addressing this humanitarian crisis.