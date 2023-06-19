The only Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram K Vanlalvena on June 17 demanded President’s Rule to be imposed in the violent-hit northeastern state of Manipur while equally criticizing the Central Government for not taking proactive decision to stop the violence in the state.

The Rajya Sabha member while speaking to the media stated that the Central Government should remove the BJP government led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Manipur by imposing President’s Rule so that the central forces can stop the violence in the state by placing Manipur Police under their command.

The Rajya Sabha MP even lashed out at the Manipur Police of being extremely biased and needs to be put under the command of the President.

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