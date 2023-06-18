Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on June 18 called for the restoration of peace in the violence-hit Manipur which going on in the state for the last 45 days.

RSS said that it is very unfortunate that the spate of unrest and violence that erupted afterward among those who have been living a peaceful life with mutual harmony and cooperation for centuries has not yet stopped.

''Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh also appeals to the entire civil society, political groups of Manipur, and common people to take every possible initiative to put an end to the present chaotic and violent situation and also, ensure the safety of human life and permanent peace in the state of Manipur,'' RSS said in an official statement.

It further said that the continuous violence that is going on in Manipur for the last 45 days is extremely worrisome.

''The violence and uncertainty that started in Manipur after the protest rally organized in Churachandpur on May 03, 2023, at the time of Lai Haraoba festival is to be condemned,'' it added.

It further said that the Sangh stands with the displaced persons and other victims of the Manipur crisis numbering more than 50,000 during this period of terrible grief, adding, ''RSS is of the considered opinion that there is no place for violence and hatred in a democratic setup, and also believes that the solution of any problem is possible only through mutual dialogue and expression of brotherhood in a peaceful atmosphere,''.

''Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh appeals to everyone to overcome the deficit of trust among each other which is the cause of the present crisis. It requires comprehensive efforts from both communities. It can be resolved by addressing the sense of insecurity and helplessness among the Meiteis and genuine concerns of the Kuki community simultaneously,'' the statement read further.

The Sangh also appealed to the government including local administration, police, military and central agencies to take every possible step to immediately stop this painful violence, and ensure the seamless supply of relief materials among the displaced along with necessary actions to maintain peace and harmony.

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