Five people were killed and several others feared trapped under the debris after a massive landslide hit Irsalwadi, a tribal hamlet in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on July 19. The region has been lashed by incessant rains over the last 24 hours.

Search operations are underway and 75 people have been rescued so far, as per Industries minister Uday Samant.

As per reports, the incident took place at 10.30 pm on Wednesday at a place adjoining Irsalgad in Raigad district.

Rescue operations are underway although volunteers and security personnel are finding the rescue attempts being hampered due to the remote and inaccessibility of the area.

As per latest reports, 25 people have been rescued and several others remain trapped under the debris.

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