Members of the Meitei community protested in Pune, Maharashtra, demanding a stop to the violence in their home Manipur.

Since May 3, more than 100 people have died in ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state, after clashes erupted following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis make up around 53 per cent of Manipur's population and dwell mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – make up another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill areas.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Differently abled person stages protest demanding peace and stability in state

Meitei Nupi Lup, Pune, planned a sit-in protest against 'narco-terrorists and illegal immigrants' opposite the Collector's office.

The protest organisers stated in a statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained silent after 50 days of violence that resulted in more than 100 fatalities and the relocation of 60,000 people.

Every day, reports of heavy gunfire came in, culminating in a war-like scenario with various security forces, crowd build-up, and fights, it claimed. Protesters conducted a minute of silence to pay homage to victims of the violence, demanding quick action from the governments at the Centre and in Manipur.

"The violence in Manipur has been going on for more than fifty days. Educational institutions remain closed. The internet has been shut down for nearly two months. The price of essential commodities and emergency items has increased," a protester said. "What is the intention of the government? The government should intervene to restore peace. Why is the government silent? Are we not citizens of India? Manipur is a small state but has represented India in many international sports, art, and cultures. Please do not neglect us, save precious lives and homes," a protester said. The Meitei Nupi Lup, Pune submitted a memorandum to the Pune collector addressed to the Prime Minister seeking peace in the northeastern state. Several protesters held placards with messages such as "Hello Modiji, where are you?, "Please save Manipur", "we Want Peace in Manipur”, as well as those with demands like stopping the "hill valley divide" and halting deforestation in the state.

According to the release, members of the Meisnam family who were relocated from Churachandpur related their stories about how their homes were destroyed.