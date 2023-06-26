Joining the voice of people for early restoration of peace and tranquillity in Manipur, differently abled persons from various places staged a sit-in protest at Naoremthong Community Hall under Imphal West on June 26.

During the protest, protestors held placards that read Do not kill civilians, we are disabled, We want peace, Save our life, Do not burn our house, Long live Manipur among others.

Addressing the media at the sidelines of the protest, one of the protestors, Ningombam Jayaprada who is also one of the victims of present unrest told to media said that the protest was held in connection with present turmoil. All the protestors are differently abled people from various places.



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As per the survey of Social Welfare, around 120 people with disability (PWD) have been directly affected by the present crisis. Some of their houses were burnt down and many left their home in search of a safer place, she informed.

She further said that amongst all sections of society, physically challenged people are the ones who are hit hard the most by this turmoil. They face a lot of inconveniences and difficulties in settling at relief camps.

"My house located at Saiton Santipur Maning Leikai was completely burnt down in the present turmoil and currently taking shelter at a relief camp at Moirangkhunou. It is very difficult for PWD to stay in relief camps. They use to encounter many inconveniences to access the service. I think PWD would be the most affected person by this crisis," she said while appealing to the state government to restore peace at the earliest by solving the present unrest.