A building near the Secretariat complex in Imphal engulfed in fire this evening, June 15.

In a press note, the Superintendent of Police, Imphal West said that at around 5:50 pm, one abandoned house near Kuki Inn, Old Lambulane, Imphal was gutted by fire.



The house belonged to the late Thangkhopao Kipgen, a former Chief Secretary of Goa who passed away in 2005. The residence had been vacant for over a year after his family vacated the premises.

Immediately, teams of Imphal West Police and fire tender vehicles rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.

As a result of the fire, the first floor of the house was partially gutted.

The exact cause of the fire is not known.

A case has been registered at Imphal PS for investigation to find out the facts and circumstances of the incident including that of suspected short circuits and efforts are on to arrest culprits, if any.



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