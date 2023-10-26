Security forces seized arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Churachandpur district on October 25.

Acting on variable inputs, security forces carried out search operations at a mobile check post in the fringe and vulnerable area of Churachandpur district and recovered the arms and ammunition and arrested two persons from their possession.

Additionally, a total of 131 checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and police detained 2232 persons in connection with violation in different districts of the state.

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