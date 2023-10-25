In another operation in Manipur, security forces seized a large number of arms, explosives and ammunition from Manipur's Kakching district.

During search operations conducted in the Wangoo Laipham area, the security forces unearthed a large number of arms, explosives and ammunition which took place on a Tuesday evening between 3.30 and 7.30 in Wangoo Laipham Chingya.

Several houses in the vicinity were searched, along with suspected areas in the Wangoo Laipham Manya hill range.



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The recovered items included an AK-47, five SLR rifles, a modified .303 rifle, an Insas rifle, three .303 rifles, two sbbls, 11 HE grenades, one Chinese hand grenade, three wp gren MK Is, 15 grenade launching tubes, a small quantity of suspected pek along with fuses, six detonators, two detonator boxes, six ballistic cartridges, three empty 12-bore cases, a BP vest, two walkie-talkies (Baofeng), an empty AK- 47 magazine, an empty Insas rifle magazine, four empty .303 rifle magazines, five empty SLR rifle magazines, and a locally made pipe bomb.

The seized items were handed over to Wangoo police station for further legal formalities.

