In a tragic turn of events, an encounter broke out between security forces and Kuki militants who were under Suspension of Operation (SoO) in Tronglaobi Makha Liekai, located in Manipur's Bishnupur district. The intense gunfight led to the loss of one security personnel, identified as Hiesnam Jiten Singh with Rifle no.05197150, while five other Sipoys sustained injuries.

Reports indicate that there were also casualties on the side of the SoO militants, with two of their cadre sustaining injuries. The exchange of fire lasted for several hours, causing panic among the locals in the area.

The injured Sipoys were immediately rushed to different hospitals for medical treatment, while the deceased soldier's body was sent for post-mortem examination.

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