Manipur security forces launched a series of operations, leading to the arrest of 10 individuals, including militants.

The Manipur police, on April 30, arrested Sinthangamba Konsham Mangang (25) of Heirok Part III, Thoubal who is a serial offender and has involvement in multiple cases of mob related incidents across Manipur. He is also involved in the attack at SP Thoubal Office, DC Thoubal Office, a case in Singjamei, Imphal West and mob incident in Keishampat, Imphal West.

In another operation, the personnel arrested one active member of UPPK, identified as, Chingakham Priyobarta Meitei (31) of Langmeidong Bazar, Kakching from Wangkhei Andro Parking, in Imphal East.

An active member of KCP(MFL), namely, Naorem Punshiba Meitei (20) of Wangoo Lamkhai, Kakching was arrested from Heirok Part-III Kabo Leikai, in Thoubal.



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From his possession, the following items were seized: pistol, with magazines and live rounds.

Three active members of RPF/PLA and one associate of their prejudicial activities were arrested from MG Avenue in Imphal West. The cadres are identified as: Moirangthem Chaobi Singh (50), Longjam Birabal Singh (32) and Khangembam Sovas Singh (44). Their associate is identified as Naorem Shyamkumar Singh (40).

In a separate operation, security forces arrested Waikhom Rohit Singh (33) of Thoubal Pakhangkhong Leirak who is an accused of a case of NIA Imphal.

On April 29, Manipur Police arrested two drug smugglers from Imphal West District, namely Kayenbam Kenedi Singh (36) and Keisam Sarat Singh, (55).

From their possession, the following items were recovered: 26 packets wrapped with black polythene suspected to be contraband Ganja weighing around 274.8 kg; a Tata Truck; a mobile handset and a small money bag containing a sum of Rs. 3830 and one Aadhaar Card.