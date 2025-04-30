The Zonal Education Officer, Tamenglong, has ordered the immediate closure of all schools under the Tamenglong headquarters in Manipur following prohibitory orders issued by the District Magistrate on April 30, 2025.

The decision follows intelligence reports regarding a rally organised by residents of Old Tamenglong village over an ongoing boundary dispute with Dailong village. The Civil Judge (Senior Division), Tamenglong, had earlier constituted a Commission to investigate the dispute under judicial direction.

Fearing potential violence, arson, and disturbance to public peace, the District Magistrate invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, imposing a ban on the assembly of five or more people and prohibiting the movement of arms and explosives in the Tamenglong headquarters area until further notice.

All school heads have been instructed to comply with the closure order immediately and to await further directives. The move aims to ensure the safety of students and maintain public order amid rising tensions.



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