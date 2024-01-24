Manipur's 10 Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar MLAs formally wrote to Union Minister Amit Shah pressing for the re-imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the valley.

In a letter addressed to the Union Home Minister, the Kuki MLAs said- "on 21-01-2024 the Legislators of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly sans Members from Kuki-Zomi–Hmar Representatives vis-à-vis coercive signature of other non-Meitei MLAs adopted the one-sided misconceived Resolution which moves to abrogate the ongoing political discourse between the Suspension of Operation (SoO) Group and the State and Central Government. This partisan decision is nothing but a sinister ploy to demean and tarnish the image of the SoO groups."

Further, the letter mentioned the continued presence and reinforcement of Meitei personnel among the State Commando Forces in the Kuki Zo border town of Moreh, and the proven embedding of suspected Meitei militias among the commando units is behind the violence in Moreh.



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"It is strongly suggested that there will be peace and tranquillity once all Meitei personnel from the State Forces are withdrawn from Moreh and Tribal Police Officers and Personnel deployed as is the case in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi Districts," states the letter.

Further, the MLAs in their letter to Amit Shah claimed that since the looting of Arms and violence continues till date, the Assam Rifles and the Indian Army be given full powers to recover the arms looted from the State Police and IRB by re-introducing AFSPA in the Manipur valley as well.