A total of 10 political parties July 26 met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey with the demand to convene a special session of the Manipur State Assembly to discuss the ongoing crisis and explore the ways and means to solve the issue through peaceful and amicable dialogue.

Lt. Gen. HS Sahi, GOC Headquarters, 3 Corps along with Major General Rajan Sharawat, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) also met the Governor and briefed her about the prevailing security situation in Manipur.

The Commander also informed her about the preparedness of the Army to face any eventuality in the state.

On the other hand, a team from Manipur University Peace and Normalcy Restoration Committee led by Prof. N Lokendra Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University also called on the Governor and briefed her about the functioning of the University and its humanitarian services rendered to the violence affected displaced people staying in various relief camps.

Prof. Lokendra informed the Governor that normal classes have been started after the summer break and examinations of undergraduate courses have also been conducted.

The Vice-Chancellor further informed the Governor that students from outside the state have also started coming in and joining classes.

He further said that the two relief committees have been set up and aid has been extended to the displaced people in relief camps.

Later, the team submitted a proposal for the early restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.

The Governor appreciated their efforts and said, drinking water, household items, consumables, clothes, medicines, etc. rather than food items are in need of the displaced people and if possible, arrangements for such items should be made.

Uikey also appealed to them to extend their fullest cooperation in the efforts to remove hatred among communities and to restore peace in the state.

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