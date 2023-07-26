Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh reiterated the State Government's stance to identify illegal migrants and drive them out of the state.

Addressing a gathering, the chief minister at the observation of Kargil Vijay held today at the Manipur Secretariat (South Block) Conference Hall stated that the state government would strongly stand against the demand for Separate Administration.

CM Biren Singh stated that the current tension happening in the State is between the Government and the elements who want to disturb the peaceful co-existence in the State.



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He mentioned that tension erupted as the State Government started acting against drug cartels, adding that the State Government is not against the Kuki community who had been residing together in the State for a long time.

The Chief Minister further strongly condemned the use of abusive words against him in a solidarity rally held at Mizoram, which was also participated by Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga.

