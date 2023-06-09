A total of 10 political parties on June 9 decided to approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing violence in the state for the last month.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting held at Congress Bhawan where the representatives of these political parties such as INC, CPI, CPI(M), JD(U), All India Forward Block, AAP, RSP, SS(UBT), NCP and TMC resolved to apprise Modi of the present crisis by visiting at Delhi earliest.

''Central government is not addressing the present unrest even after completion of 36 days which is unfortunate. Most political parties are unable to tolerate the irresponsible nature of government which lead to the lost of many life and properties and injures many people. As such all the like-minded political parties convene a joint meeting and decided to restore peace in the state,'' said Congress leader Okram Ibobi.

He further informed that the political parties also resolved to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprise him of the present crisis.

''The parties will also decide to pressurize the state government to convene Manipur Legislative Assembly session. They also strongly condemned Narendra Modi for expressing single words in connection with the present turmoil of Manipur,'' he added.

He also alleged that the Central government not addressing the present unrest in Manipur is highly condemnable and added, ''The crisis may effectively solve had it happen in other big states of India''.

"It seems central leaders are treating Manipur as second-class citizens. The crisis has completed almost 36 days but unable to end to date. If such turmoil occurred in other states, it may address effectively immediately," he condemned while referring to the recent incident of a train collision that occurred in Orissa in which the Prime Minister give full attention.

Later, he appreciated the central government for announcing various relief packages for Manipur and opined that bringing the state back to normalcy is more important than anything else.

''The 10 political parties will also seek support from other central leaders and political parties in restoring peace and tranquility in Manipur,'' he added.

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