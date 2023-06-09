In a bid to restore peace and calm the ongoing situation in Manipur, the Srikona Batallion of Assam Rifles on June 8, organized a peace meeting at Kadamtala in the Jiribam district of Manipur.

The meet was organized under the aegis of Agartala Sector of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

As per an official statement, everyone thanked Assam Rifles for their continuous efforts of restoring peace and for organizing a second peace meeting at Kadamtala.

''Various issues related to the security of area were discussed and leaders spoke to each other and ensured to maintain peace and harmony in their areas,'' the statement added.

The meet was attended by 96 representatives of 40 nearby villages and leaders of all kukki inpi, Hmar inpi, kuki chiefs association, meira phaibi, peace committee Jiribam, youth clubs, meitei clubs Jiribam and key personalities of Jiribam and Tousem Sub Division of Tamenlong district.

Meet was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Jiribam and Commandant, Srikona Batallion Assam Rifles in the presence of the Superintendent of Police, Jiribam district, and Commandant, CRPF Batallion.

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