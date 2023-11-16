Manipur police continued search operations across vulnerable areas of Kakching and Kangpokpi districts of the state with a total of 135 checkpoints installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and 1051 persons detained in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

Movement of 252 vehicles along NH-37 and 246 vehicles along NH-2 with essential items have been ensured, by the security forces.

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