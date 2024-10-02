In a continued effort to maintain law and order, security forces have ramped up search operations and area domination exercises across the vulnerable and fringe areas of Manipur's hill and valley districts. These measures are part of a broader strategy to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The movement of essential goods has been a priority, with 120 vehicles along NH-37 and 166 vehicles along NH-2 safely transporting necessary supplies. Authorities have implemented strict security protocols at vulnerable points, deploying security convoys along sensitive stretches to ensure the free and secure flow of traffic.

Furthermore, a total of 110 Nakas (checkpoints) have been established across various districts, both in the hill and valley regions.

Also read: Assam sub-districts renamed co-districts under new administrative reforms