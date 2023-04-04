As many as 13 students were injured in a bus accident ferrying students of Pettigrew College at Khararphung, Ukhrul at around 10:20 am on April 4.

According to information received from reliable sources, the accident occurred due to vehicle brake failure.

The injured students were rushed to Leishiphung Christian Hospital for first aid treatment.

Also Read: Manipur: Powerful IED blast rocks Ukhrul, five injured

One student has been discharged, but the rest are still kept at the hospital. The handyman of the bus has been referred to Imphal for further treatment.

As per reports, the 35 Assam Rifles send a recovery van to pull out the bus that has overturned with the help of locals.

Earlier on April 3, a powerful bomb exploded in the Ukhrul district of Manipur at around 6.30 pm and as many as five people were injured and out of which one remains in critical condition.

The incident occurred at a place in between the Makhan Store and Viewland Baptist Church. The casualty was admitted to Ukhrul district hospital.

A team of the Ukhrul district police and paramilitary personnel rushed to the incident site for investigation. It is yet to ascertain who had carried out the attack.