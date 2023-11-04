In an unabated search operation and Naka checking carried out by security forces in Manipur in fringe and vulnerable areas, 3 AK rifles and one tear gas gun were seized from state's Imphal West district on November 3.

A total of 134 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in hill and the valley and police detained 1220 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

"Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Thoubal and Imphal West district. Further, in a special operation, security forces recovered 3(three) AK Rifles and 1(one) Tear Gas Gun from Imphal West District. A total of 134 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 1220 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State", wrote Manipur Police on platform X.

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