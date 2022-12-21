At least 15 students reportedly were killed in a road accident after two buses carrying students lost their control in Manipur's Noney district on December 21.

The accident took place along Bisnupur - Khoupum Road, near Longsai Tubung village under Joujangtek PS, in Manipur's Noney District.

Apart from this, several students are feared dead in the accident.

Though the sources claimed that 15 have lost their lives in the incident, however, as per official confirmation, a total of seven students were killed.

As per reports, the two buses carrying students belonged to Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yaripok, and were heading toward Khoupum for a study tour.

Speaking to the media in connection with the incident, the chief of Longsai Village Kabidon Gonmei said that the unfortunate incident occurred in an accident-prone area of the road.

He alleged that the reason behind the occurrence of this tragic accident is due to negligence of the state government which failed to repair the road despite their request.

''Two buses which came for study tour met with an accident and at least five people were killed on the spot,'' he added.

However, he claimed that it happened due to brake failure.

As many as 33 injured students have been admitted at Raj Medicity while 11 students at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences.

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